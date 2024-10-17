Menu Icon
Graphic Truth: Latino voters and votes since 1980

Graphic Truth: Latino voters and votes since 1980
Luisa Vieira

Latinos make up the largest minority group in the US, accounting for nearly 15% of eligible voters. They are also one of the fastest-expanding electoral forces – first-time Latino voters account for half of the growth in US eligible voters since 2020.

Historically, Latinos have leaned Democrat – a Republican presidential candidate has never won the Latino vote. The closest any GOP candidate has come was George W. Bush, who took 40%.

But over the past several election cycles, Latino support for the GOP has been rising. Former President Donald Trumpcurrently polls at 39% among Latinos. If that holds through Election Day, it would represent an 11-point Trumpward swing since he ran for president in 2016. Here is a look at how Latinos have voted in every US presidential election since 1980, along with their share of the electorate in each year.
us electionlatinoslatino votelatino voters2024 presidential election

