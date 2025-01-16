Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

The Liberal leadership race is set to be a two-candidate throwdown

​FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 6, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 6, 2024.

REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/David_Moscrop
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-moscrop-970b0338/

On March 9, the Liberal Party will have a new leader, and soon after, Canada will have a new prime minister.

The race is set to be a contest between former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland, who was Justin Trudeau’s finance minister and deputy prime minister until she resigned in December over differences with the PM.

A handful of others have declared a run including longtime Cabinet minister Karina Gould, former member of Parliament Frank Baylis, and current MPs Jaime Battiste and Chandra Arya. Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is reportedly considering a bid. But they’re long shots at best.

Candidates have until Jan. 23 to declare.

With the Liberals down more than 20 points in the polls and facing an election as early as March, whoever wins has a tough task ahead. Rather than battle for a poisoned chalice, a number of high-profile Cabinet ministers are sitting out, including Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc, and Transport Minister Anita Anand. Former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark also demurred, citing her poor French speaking skills.

The Liberals set a hefty entrance fee for candidates at 350,000 Canadian dollars — a steep amount for a short race in which strict election finance rules forbid individual donors from contributing more than CA$1,750, and companies are prohibited from donating at all. That means that only heavy hitters with wide recognition have a shot at raising enough cash in time, leaving the high-profile Carney and Freeland ahead of the pack before the race even begins.

chrystia freelandmark carneyliberal partycanada

Latest Videos

Puppet Regime

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

Will Trumponomics cause a slowdown for the US economy?
Analysis

Will Trumponomics cause a slowdown for the US economy?

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation
Europe

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation

Ian Bremmer: Trump is a symptom of a dysfunctional "G-Zero world"
Analysis

Ian Bremmer: Trump is a symptom of a dysfunctional "G-Zero world"

Get ready for Trump's team of China hawks, warns The New Yorker's Susan Glasser
Analysis

Get ready for Trump's team of China hawks, warns The New Yorker's Susan Glasser

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push
World

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push