Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump Cabinet hearings ramp up, and so do concerns

​US Attorney Pamela Jo Bondi speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the nomination hearing for US Attorney General in Washington DC, USA, on January 15, 2025, at Hart Senate/Capitol Hill.

US Attorney Pamela Jo Bondi speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the nomination hearing for US Attorney General in Washington DC, USA, on January 15, 2025, at Hart Senate/Capitol Hill.

(Photo by Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto) via Reuters
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/David_Moscrop
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-moscrop-970b0338/

On Monday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the first president to serve two nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland over a century ago. As he heads back to the White House, his controversial Cabinet nominees face hearings in the Senate, while concerns about the weaponization of government institutions loom.

The first tranche of Trump nominees — including scandal-struckPete Hegseth forsecretary of defense, Pam Bondi for attorney general, Marco Rubio for secretary of state, Scott Bessent for treasury secretary, and John Ratcliffe for CIA director — all appear to stand a strong chance of confirmation. Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, and FBI director, Kash Patel, however, may face longer odds.

Patel has vowed to go after “government gangsters” — so-called enemies within the state — raising questions as to whether he would use the FBI to target Trump’s political opponents. At her hearing, Bondi said she would not create an “enemies list” to prosecute, but she defended Patel, calling him “the right person at this time for this job.” Nonetheless, she told the Senate Judiciary Committee she would “not target people simply because of their political affiliation.”

Gabbard, who has talked about a “slow-rolling coup” by government insiders against US democracy, has also raised concerns. As she plans to remake the US intelligence machine, she faces accusations of parroting Kremlin propaganda — an accusation that experts say could make Western intelligence agencies uncomfortable, to say the least.

Neither Patel nor Gabbard have had hearings scheduled yet. We’ll be watching when they’re ready for their close-ups.
confirmation hearingspam bondipete hesgethus politicsdonald trumpcongresstrump cabinet

Latest Videos

Puppet Regime

Putin makes a stunning accusation at Trump

Will Trumponomics cause a slowdown for the US economy?
Analysis

Will Trumponomics cause a slowdown for the US economy?

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation
Europe

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation

Ian Bremmer: Trump is a symptom of a dysfunctional "G-Zero world"
Analysis

Ian Bremmer: Trump is a symptom of a dysfunctional "G-Zero world"

Get ready for Trump's team of China hawks, warns The New Yorker's Susan Glasser
Analysis

Get ready for Trump's team of China hawks, warns The New Yorker's Susan Glasser

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push
World

Gaza ceasefire likely as Biden and Trump both push