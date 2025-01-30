Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump’s rockiest Cabinet picks get spicy hearings

​Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Jan. 30, 2025.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Jan. 30, 2025.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/David_Moscrop
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-moscrop-970b0338/

It was a rough few days for Donald Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The day before the confirmation hearings got underway, his cousin, Caroline Kennedy called him a “predator” and said the Senate should reject his nomination.

RFK Jr. went on to struggle through his appearance in front of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, botching answers to questions on Medicare and raising questions about his chances of being confirmed. In a second appearance on Thursday, this one in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, he had another rough go, clashing with Sen. Bernie Sanders over vaccine safety and effectiveness and stumbling over Medicare questions once again.

FBI head nominee Kash Patel had his own raucous hearing on Thursday, though he tried to smooth over some concerns about his fitness to lead by distancing himself from conspiracy theories he’d previously sympathized with, like QAnon. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse tore into Patel, saying “There is an unfathomable difference between a seeming facade being constructed around this nominee here today and what he has actually done and said in real life when left to his own devices.”

Nonetheless, both Kennedy and Patel could squeak through the Senate. If they do, Republicans would still face their biggest confirmation challenge. Director of National Intelligence pick Tulsi Gabbard was also put through the wringer on Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. She faces, perhaps, the longest odds of any Trump Cabinet pick, and the GOP will likely struggle to confirm her in the days to come.
gabbardtulsi gabbardtrumpkash patelrfk jrkennedyhhsnominationsconfirmation hearingsrfk

Latest Videos

Quick Take

Why is Trump starting a trade war with Canada?

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?
Ian Explains

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?
World Economic Forum

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao
World Economic Forum

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge
World

DeepSeek puts US-China relations on edge

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala
World Economic Forum

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala