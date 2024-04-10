Menu Icon
everything is political

Who's winning the Israel-Palestine information war?

To fully grasp why the Gaza war remains so far from a peaceful resolution, you need to understand the codependency between Israel's Far Right and Hamas. So says Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman on "GZERO World."

"They both advocate for control of everything between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean," Friedman tells Ian Bremmer. "Just for different people." In a wide-ranging interview, Friedman makes the case for a lasting post-war peace and explains why both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and Hamas are obstacles to that peace.


