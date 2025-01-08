Menu Icon
everything is political

Podcast: The Top Geopolitical Risks of 2025, a live conversation with Ian Bremmer and global experts

Photo illustration of abstract geometric design in red, blue, green, and yellow with bold white text reading "Top Risks 2025" and a headphone icon with soundwave graphics

Listen: It's officially the new year, and 2025 will bring a whole new set of challenges as governments react to the shifting policies of the incoming Trump administration, instability in the Middle East, China’s economic weakness, and a world where the global order feels increasingly tenuous. 2025 will be a year of heightened geopolitical risks and global disorder, with the world no longer aligned with the balance of power. So what should we be paying attention to, and what’s the world’s #1 concern for the year ahead? Each year, The Eurasia Group, GZERO’s parent company, forecasts the top political risks most likely to play out over the year. On this special edition of the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer analyzes the Eurasia Group's Top Risks of 2025 report with Cliff Kupchan, Eurasia Group’s chairman and a leader of the firm’s global macro coverage; Susan Glasser, staff writer at the New Yorker; and Jon Lieber, Eurasia Group’s head of research and managing director, United States. The conversation is moderated by Evan Solomon, GZERO Media’s publisher.

foreign policygzero world podcasttrump administrationaisusan glassercliff kupchanjon lieberevan solomontrump 2.0top risks 2025

