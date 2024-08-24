Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Kamala Harris makes her case

Kamala Harris makes her case
- YouTube
youtu.be

Vice President Kamala Harris closed out a historic week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that rallied Democrats around themes of freedom, joy, and unity. Harris used the DNC to try to show US voters that she can unite all Americans behind a ‘new way forward,’ but did she succeed in making the case for a Harris-Walz ticket? On GZERO World, former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley joined Ian Bremmer to give their take on a truly unprecedented DNC that capped off one of the most extraordinary months in modern political history. Joe Biden and Democrats passed the baton to a new generation of political leaders, showcasing the talent and diversity within the Party. While the energy in the United Center was like nothing Dems have seen since Barack Obama led the ticket, Harris will be the first to point out that she is still very much the underdog in this election. And with polls showing the presidential race is essentially tied between the two parties, will any convention bump be too little too late to defeat Donald Trump?


GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).

New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don''t miss an episode: subscribe to GZERO’s YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).

From Your Site Articles
democratic national conventiondncgzero world with ian bremmerian bremmerjoe bidenpresidential racedonald trumpdouglas brinkleydonna edwardskamala harristim walzkamala vs trumpbarack obama

Today In 60 Seconds

Defining Kamala Harris at DNC 2024

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

DNC unites around 3 key themes

Why Project 2025 is getting so much attention at the DNC

DNC Night 2: Obama set to rally support for Harris

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest