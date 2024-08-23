We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Harris lays out her vision for America: ‘Write the next great chapter’
Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, delivering a speech that was a calculated mixture of vibes and substance. She sought to balance bashing former President Donald Trump with laying out her vision for the future of the country.
"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious," Harris said, in one of many comments taking aim at the former president.
Though she didn’t hold back in criticizing Trump – a trend among speakers throughout the convention – Harris also sought to assure voters that she would vie to end the divisiveness that has plagued the nation’s politics for years.
“I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self,” Harris said.
Harris’ highly anticipated address came at the tailend of a week filled with appearances from party heavyweights like former President Barack Obama as well as celebrities like Oprah Winfrey. There was A LOT of starpower at the convention — and even a rumor that Beyoncé would show up on Thursday, which turned out to be false.
The convention began less than a month after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Though Harris has enjoyed significant momentum in the time since, she faced the tough task of proving that her campaign is the real deal and not a frantic, last-minute effort by the Dems to defeat Trump.
In her speech, Harris touched on issues ranging from border security and abortion to health care and the war in Gaza — a topic that led to protests in Chicago throughout the week, including on Thursday night. Though the city had been bracing for massive demonstrations with the potential to disrupt the convention, the protests never reached a scale that had a palpable impact on the week’s proceedings. Still, Harris addressed the issue head-on in her speech — and sought to touch on at least some of the concerns of the protesters out on the street.
“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination,” Harris said, which led to a massive round of applause in Chicago’s United Center.
She concluded her speech with a unifying call for Americans to “write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told,” saying that it’s “our turn to do what generations before us have done.”
“Guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love, to fight for the ideals we cherish and to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth — the privilege and pride of being an American.”
“So, let’s get out there and let’s fight for it. Let’s get out there and let’s vote for it,” Harris added.
The convention was probably “pretty successful” for Democrats overall and they were able to target three key groups throughout it, including union members, Black voters, and Republican-leaning independents who don’t like Trump, says Jon Lieber, Eurasia Group’s managing director for the US. It played out well in the convention hall, Lieber added, but how “it plays out on TV and social media” is what really matters.
We’ll be watching to see if her messaging resonated with voters, particularly undecideds and those in crucial swing states.