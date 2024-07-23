We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
What Kamala Harris means for AI
Joe Biden exited the presidential contest on July 21, acceding to increasingly loud calls from his own party to step aside and pave the way for a new face at the top of the Democratic ticket. Enter Kamala Harris.
Harris, the current vice president, has secured the majority of DNC delegates already and is the presumptive Democratic nominee, but her campaign is merely two days old. We still don’t know what positions she’ll focus on or how she’ll govern if she’s able to triumph in November.
But, lucky for us at GZERO AI, there are clues about how she’ll tackle artificial intelligence.
Harris is a Bay Area native with deep ties to Silicon Valley. She’s also the former top prosecutor in San Francisco and the state of California, home to many of the world’s largest and most powerful tech companies. She’s gone after large tech companies on issues such as data privacy and nonconsensual sexual material, but she has also consistently cashed in on donations from many of Silicon Valley’s top donors.
As VP, Harris was dispatched to England for the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park last year. “Just as AI has the potential to do profound good, it also has the potential to cause profound harm,” Harris said in her remarks there. She spoke of not only the “existential risks” the summit focused on, but also algorithmic bias, deepfakes, and wrongful convictions that could be caused by AI.
“Vice President Harris has been a leader on the Biden-Harris administration’s work on AI, representing the United States as the UK’s AI summit in 2023, and has focused on critical safety and civil rights issues,” Adam Conner, vice president of tech policy at CAP Action, told GZERO. “Technology policy issues are not new to Vice President Harris, who has a long history addressing key technology issues from her time as Attorney General and Senator from California, and that expertise would be put to good use if she becomes the next president.”
Harris also sent a warning shot at Bletchley.
“As history has shown, in the absence of regulation and strong government oversight, some technology companies choose to prioritize profit over the wellbeing of their customers, the safety of our communities, and the stability of our democracies,” she said.
While a Donald Trump presidency promises to be hands-off when it comes to regulating AI, look for a Harris presidency to follow in Biden’s footsteps (see more below in the Watching on JD Vance). Biden strengthened export controls on chips, issued an extensive executive order on AI, and ramped up government adoption of the technology — including in the military.
Harris is no stranger to walking the fine line between being pro-innovation and tough-on-tech. She’s done it for decades. As she tries to win back Silicon Valley from the right and make a difference on important tech issues, expect her to draw on her experience from back home.