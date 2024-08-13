We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trump’s crowd-size lies get an AI upgrade
Trump claimed that the Harris campaign used artificial intelligence to manufacture a crowd where there wasn’t one. Except there was. Harris and running mate Tim Walz held a rally at a packed airplane hangar at Detroit Metro Airport last week, with news outlets estimating that 15,000 people were there. The Harris campaign pushed back against Trump, posting on X, “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan, 2) Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week ... Low energy?”
While AI can be used to confuse people, its absence doesn’t negate that. Politicians can claim any image they don’t like is AI — even if the facts don’t support it.