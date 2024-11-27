Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Leaders of Poland, Nordic & Baltic countries affirm strong support for Ukraine

Leaders of Poland, Nordic & Baltic countries affirm strong support for Ukraine
- YouTube
youtu.be
Host, Europe In 60 Seconds
https://x.com/carlbildt
https://www.linkedin.com/in/carl-bildt-13818789/

Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden and co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, shares his perspective on European politics from Northern Italy.

What was the purpose of the big leaders meeting in Sweden today?

Well, it was not entirely unique, but highly important meetings of the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries, and Poland. It's eight countries in total that came together on the leaders level in order to, first, of course, to say that we do support Ukraine and we are ready to do more, to say that we are ready to do more for defense. And these are countries, you should know, that they're all well above the 2% target of defense spending. Poland is above 4%, even. These are also the countries in the world that are the highest in terms of their proportion of GDP in terms of supporting Ukraine.

So the fact that they came together today to say this, "We are ready to do more to support Ukraine, we are ready to do more to reinforce our defense and security," was, of course, a strong signal of reassurance to Ukraine, a signal of some sort of political deterrence to Russia, but of course was also a signal of sorts to the United States and the incoming Trump administration that, "Here we are. We ready to do our part. We've already done it and we're ready to do more."

What is the nature of the political transition ongoing in the European Union?

Well, it's going amazingly well, against expectations, I have to say. All of the proposed members of the European Commission have been approved by the European Parliament. The entire commission has now been approved in a vote. So the commission comes into force, the sort of second Ursula von der Leyen Commission on the 1st of December. That's also the date when the new president of the European Council, António Costa, takes over. So by December 1st, the entire European Union transition is there, and the European Union is institutionally ready for the next five years. It will be demanding, yes.

From Your Site Articles
european unioneuropecarl bildtin 60 secondsrussia ukraine warpolandnordic countriesbaltic statestrumpeuropean commissionukraine

Latest Videos

GZERO World Clips

Trump wants to be the one to end the Ukraine war, but at what cost?

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"
GZERO World Clips

Trump 2.0 cabinet picks: "Loyalty is the currency of the moment"

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?
GZERO AI Video

How will Trump 2.0 impact AI?

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return
Quick Take

Putin's strategy in Ukraine ahead of Trump's return

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Trump foreign policy in a MAGA, MAGA world

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine
Ian Explains

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine