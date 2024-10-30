Election Countdown: Kamala Harris pledges unity in Ellipse speech

Kamala Harris made her closing arguments at the Ellipse in Washington, DC, on Tuesday night, where more than 75,000 supporters turned out to support the vice president.



The speech took place where Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, before they stormed the US Capitol.

Huge lines curved through the streets near the White House and Washington Monument as supporters hoped to catch a glimpse of the candidate. Maggie Moetell, 55, from Falls Church, VA, said it was “the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life. This is democracy in the making. It’s history. It’s amazing to see all these people here.”

Harris reminded supporters of Trump’s actions on that fateful day, focusing on the former president’s authoritarian leanings, calling him a “petty tyrant” and “wannabe dictator.”

She contrasted herself to the “chaos” of the first Trump administration and promised to compromise with those who disagreed with her to help Americans by preserving Obamacare and cutting taxes for middle-class households. Trump’s tariff plan, she noted, would be taxes paid by consumers. Harris also pledged to have Medicare cover home health care for the elderly to help alleviate the burden on sandwich-generation carers of both young families and their parents.

Noting that one in three American women live in states with Trump abortion bans in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Harris promised to sign a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide.

Sanjana Shashikumar, 24, who moved to Washington, DC, from New York, said she was happy to attend because she has a lot of anxiety about the election. “I really like the idea of being around people who are also voting for Harris.” As an Indian-American woman, she said – while noting it wasn’t the primary reason for her support – that “to be able to see an Indian American in that White House would be really, really awesome.” Shashikumar said women’s access to abortion and right to privacy were important to her and that as a nuclear regulatory analyst she cares about renewables and green energy and is encouraged that Harris is pro-nuclear.

Harris acknowledged concerns about border controls and promised to pass the bipartisan border bill that Trump urged Republicans to block. But she also acknowledged that the United States is “a nation of immigrants,” and pledged to support legal immigrants.

Brian C, 25, from Maryland, says our allies in Ukraine weigh heavily on his mind, noting the decline in bipartisan support for sending US support to Ukraine. “I have so many friends and family in Ukraine,” he said, noting that Republicans not wanting to send US money is not “a good reason to just leave them to be invaded.”

Harris has been criticized on the campaign trail for not addressing her foreign policy plans more fully, but Brian says he’s confident in Harris’ foreign affairs approach.

“I will strengthen, not surrender, America’s global leadership,” Harris told the crowd. “And I will stand with our friends because I know our alliances keep American people safe and make America stronger and more secure.”

She said we must ensure that the “US remains, as we must forever be, a champion of liberty around the world.”

Meanwhile, Trump held a rally in majority-Latino Allentown, Pennsylvania, home to 34,000 Puerto Ricans. He asked Pennsylvanians to tell Harris “ You’re fired ” at the polls, and at a panel earlier in the day said “no president has done more for Puerto Rico than I have.”

The comments and rally come as the Trump campaign tries to walk back racist comments against Puerto Ricans made by comedian Tony Hinchliffe at his Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday. The Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College estimates that 3.1% of voters in Pennsylvania are Puerto Rican, a key demographic to lose in a swing state that is likely to be decided by just a few thousand votes.

Meanwhile, Harris is trying to “lose by less” in deep-red areas of Pennsylvania by holding events in universities in rural parts of the state.

Barbara Bush, daughter of Republican President George W. Bush, endorsed Harris on Tuesday, joining her father’s former vice president, Dick Cheney, and his daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, in backing the Democratic nominee for president.