Here’s why I can’t watch soccer like a normal person
Politics and history have a way of intruding on – even ruining – everything for me, and these days, it’s soccer’s turn.
Right now, most of the Western Hemisphere is engrossed in two major soccer tournaments. In Europe, it’s the Euros, where the Old Countries are battling it out. In the Americas, it’s the Copa América, where the New Ones are.
All told, the countries participating in the two tournaments are home to more than a billion people. So, it’s a big deal – basically two half-filled World Cups at once.
The on-field dramas are rich enough. Will this be the last time an aging Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest player ever, puts on his country’s uniform? Can the US impress among powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, and – maybe – Colombia? Across the ocean, how stacked is host country Germany still? Is Italy really back? Can small Georgia make a big impact? Can England ever not disappoint?
That’s all good, but when I watch the matches, look at the flags, and read the names on the jerseys, I can’t help but see or think about different things entirely – political things.
When French striker Kylian Mbappé, whose parents are from Cameroon and Algeria, puts one in the back of the net, I don’t just wonder whether he really is the best player in the world now. I also immediately think of the debate about immigration in France, which – like much of Europe – has boosted the far right ahead of those snap elections that President Emmanuel Macron has (foolishly?) called.
And when players with names like “Lo Celso,” “Tagliafico,” or “Messi” celebrate a goal for Argentina (only twice so far, but it’s early!), they’re the on-field legacy of the huge 19th-century wave of migration when poor Italians – along with oppressed Jews from Russia – fled to better lives in “New World” countries eager to make use of their labor.
When Croatia faced off against Albania, meanwhile, who could avoid thinking of the Yugoslav upheavals of the 1990s, triggered in part by Serbia’s aggression toward ethnic Albanians in the old Serb heartland of Kosovo? The fans in the stands certainly couldn’t avoid it: Late in the game, they raised the despicable chant “Kill the Serb! Kill the Serb!” prompting the Serbian team to threaten to leave the tournament (their two ties and one loss would usher them out anyway.)
A match between Austria and Turkey? It’s 1683 Siege of Vienna vibes, when the Habsburgs stopped the Ottomans’ last, best attempt to push into the heart of Europe. Far-right politicians in Europe today, of course, have embraced the symbolism of that battle as part of their calls to limit immigration from the Islamic world.
Back on this side of the Atlantic, the Mexico vs. Ecuador matchup runs me straight to the crisis of violence that’s gripped Ecuador recently, as Mexican cartels – with help from the Colombian ones next door – fight for turf and expanded access to the small Andean country’s Pacific ports.
You get the point.
I understand this is a little nuts. A sports match is just a sports match. But for any politically minded person, it’s never just a sports matchup when it’s national teams.
Like it or not, the politics of how nation-states define themselves — that is, who gets to be in them, who gets what from them, where their borders really are — is at the heart of so many of the most electric political questions in the world today.
The immigration debates in Europe or the US are about who gets to come in. The socioeconomic, political, and racial fault lines and conflicts within countries of Latin America are, in many cases, what is driving people out.
Just about every team in the Copa or the Euros is representing a country grappling with these right now, often in ways that are reshaping their politics and societies entirely.
Even the “footie,” alas, isn’t safe!