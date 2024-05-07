Menu Icon
Is Venezuela’s election going to be too lopsided to steal?

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores, and Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello participate in a rally during May Day celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 1, 2024.

REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Until about two weeks ago, Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro looked like he’d managed to sideline the beleaguered opposition enough to ensure a win in this summer’s presidential election.

His government had disqualified the leading opposition candidate, María Corina Machado. For good measure, it banned her stand-in as well. The familiar specter of division and disorganization hung over the patchworked opposition to Maduro, who has run Venezuela for more than a decade.

Then the opposition united to name the little-known, 74-year-old former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia as their candidate. González has delegated most of his campaigning to Machado, and his popularity has soared. A poll over the weekend showed he already holds a 40-point lead over Maduro, with 62% of respondents saying they’d vote for him.

The government has already recognized him as a candidate, tarring him as an agent of “imperialism” – but that presents a problem. By moving against him, Maduro could overplay his hand in a country already reeling from economic mismanagement and US sanctions. But facing Gonzalez directly might leave Maduro vulnerable to the one thing a strongman can’t accept: losing.

