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Hard number: AI has college students second-guessing

​The share of college students in the United States who said they’ve considered changing their majors because of AI.

The share of college students in the United States who said they’ve considered changing their majors because of AI.

Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 02, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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College students in the US know they’re soon entering a labor market that looks dramatically different from their parents’ generation, and even from a few years ago. Unemployment among young people is up. Meanwhile, companies are shedding jobs, citing AI as the reason. New polling shows nearly half are second-guessing their career plans.

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Hard number: 2026 World Cup debuts

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Natalie Johnson
Forty-eight countries have officially qualified for the World Cup, after Iraq booked the final spot with its win against Bolivia on Tuesday. It’s the first time Iraq will be competing in the tournament in 40 years. The Democratic Republic of Congo, too, is set to participate for the first time in years (52 to be exact!), and even declared a [...]

Hard number: Eurovision expands to Asia

The number of Asian countries that have lined up to participate in the first edition of Eurovision, the world’s longest-running international music competition, on the continent.

The number of Asian countries that have lined up to participate in the first edition of Eurovision, the world’s longest-running international music competition, on the continent.

Natalie Johnson
10: The number of Asian countries that have lined up to participate in the first edition of Eurovision, the world’s longest-running international music competition, on the continent.The annual musical extravaganza will make its debut in Asia this year, with the grand finale set for November in Bangkok. Countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, South [...]

Hard number: Masterpieces, masterfully heisted

The amount of time police said it took four masked men to steal paintings by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse from a museum near Parma, Italy, earlier this month.

The amount of time police said it took four masked men to steal paintings by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse from a museum near Parma, Italy, earlier this month.

Natalie Johnson
3 minutes: The amount of time police said it took four masked men to steal paintings by Renoir, Cézanne, and Matisse from a museum near Parma, Italy, earlier this month.The crew that pulled off the daring heist at the Villa dei Capolavori made off with paintings worth more than $10 million. [...]

Zimbabwe says over a dozen citizens killed fighting for Russia

Zimbabwe’s information minister said dozens of citizens were lured via social media by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad, but ended up on the front lines.

Zimbabwe’s information minister said dozens of citizens were lured via social media by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad, but ended up on the front lines.

Natalie Johnson
Zimbabwe’s information minister said dozens of citizens were lured via social media by shadowy agencies promising lucrative jobs abroad, but ended up on the front lines. The country is ramping up diplomatic efforts to bring home more than 60 people they believe are still fighting for Russia. Zimbabwe isn’t alone; Other African countries, like [...]