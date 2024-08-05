We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: UNRWA staffers fired, Africa’s deadly fake meds, Kim’s missile launchers, Debby brings floods, Tourists vs. residents
9: Nine staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees have been fired following an investigation that found “the evidence was sufficient to conclude that theymay have been involved” in the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel.
1/5: A report from Researchers at Bahir Dar University found thatone-fifth of all samples taken of medicine available in Africa failed at least one quality test and were confirmed to be “substandard” or “falsified.” The UN estimates that substandard or fake drugs kill half a million people in sub-Saharan Africa each year.
250: The official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday that
250 nuclear-capable missile launchers were delivered to military units along the country’s border with South Korea. President Kim Jong Un said in a speech on Sunday that he had “personally designed” these weapons.
30: Tropical Storm Debby is now making its way slowly up the US East Coast, dumping large amounts of rain as it advances. Van R. Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Ga., warns that areas in and around his city could receive up to30 inches of rain by Thursday.
10.1: A study conducted by The Economist found that in 2023, there were10.1 tourists for each resident in Amsterdam, making that city the most “over-touristed” in the world. Paris took the silver medal with 8 tourists per resident, and Milan grabbed the bronze at 6.3.