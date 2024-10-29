Hard Numbers: US asks Israel to explain ‘horrifying’ airstrike, Deadly post-election violence in Mozambique, Washington Post hemorrhaging subscribers, Sudan civil war continues to fuel displacement

93: The US is asking Israel for answers regarding a Tuesday airstrike on a residential building in northern Gaza that left at least 93 Palestinians dead or missing. A State Department spokesperson described the strike as a “horrifying incident with a horrifying result."

11: Security forces in Mozambique killed at least 11 people last week amid protests sparked by a disputed presidential election, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. The rights group called for an investigation into the “excessive use of force” against demonstrators in the southern African nation. Daniel Chapo, candidate of the ruling Frelimo party, was declared the winner but observers said the election was not free and fair.

250,000: The Washington Post reportedly lost over 250,000 subscribers in recent days in the face of backlash over owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to block the paper from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. This represents roughly 10% of the paper’s paid circulation.