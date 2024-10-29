Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: US asks Israel to explain ‘horrifying’ airstrike, Deadly post-election violence in Mozambique, Washington Post hemorrhaging subscribers, Sudan civil war continues to fuel displacement

Palestinian baby Reem Abu Hayya, 8 months old, is being cared for by her grandmother in the family home in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis Palestinian baby Reem Abu Hayya, 8 months old, is being cared for by her grandmother in the family home in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2024.

93: The US is asking Israel for answers regarding a Tuesday airstrike on a residential building in northern Gaza that left at least 93 Palestinians dead or missing. A State Department spokesperson described the strike as a “horrifying incident with a horrifying result."

11: Security forces in Mozambique killed at least 11 people last week amid protests sparked by a disputed presidential election, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. The rights group called for an investigation into the “excessive use of force” against demonstrators in the southern African nation. Daniel Chapo, candidate of the ruling Frelimo party, was declared the winner but observers said the election was not free and fair.

250,000: The Washington Post reportedly lost over 250,000 subscribers in recent days in the face of backlash over owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to block the paper from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. This represents roughly 10% of the paper’s paid circulation.

14 million: Over 14 million people are displaced in Sudan, the head of the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday, with roughly 11 million internally displaced and over three million who have crossed borders. Sudan has been consumed by a brutal civil war since April 2023, which has fueled a devastating humanitarian crisis and seen waves of people flee their homes.
