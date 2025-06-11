What’s Good Wednesdays™: Weekly recommendations from the GZERO team

Watch: “The Phonecian Scheme.” Wes Anderson’s latest film is everything we’ve come to expect from the quirky director: elaborate sets, stunning visuals, and, of course, Bryan Cranston and Tom Hanks nailing basketball trick shots in an underground railway tunnel. The film follows ruthless businessman, Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio Del Toro) and his misadventures as he tries to fund his latest venture. Throw in Superbad’s Michael Cera, who plays Norwegian entomologist Bjorn Lund, and you’ve got yourself a great weekend watch. — Lizzy

Read: “ The Psychology of Money .” If – like many of us journalists – you’re not the best with money, then Morgan Hausel’s book is a fantastic guide on how to make yourself save, and where to put your cash. But this book is also a fascinating look at the psychology of why stocks rise or fall – or skyrocket and nosedive. If you want to actually understand the finance industry, and the drivers behind it, look no further than this digestible non-fiction. — Zac

Watch: The US Open. This week, golf fans are bracing for chaos as the US Open returns to Oakmont, one of the toughest courses in the world. The rough? Brutal . The greens? Lightning fast . It’s the 10th time the Pennsylvania course has hosted the US Open, more than any other. Expect high scores and golf that resembles your weekend scramble. Golf clap! — Nolan

Listen: To Mt. Joy’s new album, Hope We Have Fun . It’s got tracks worthy of the sunniest days, long car rides, and warm nights. I hope you have fun listening to it. – Riley



