Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump deploys National Guard to LA amid immigration protests

Trump deploys National Guard to LA amid immigration protestsplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be
President and Founder, GZERO Media and Eurasia Group
https://x.com/ianbremmer
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianbremmer/
https://www.instagram.com/ianbremmer/
In a controversial move, Donald Trump has authorized 2,000 National Guard troops to assist with federal deportation operations in Los Angeles without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The deployment, which has sparked protests across the city, marks the first such federal action without a governor’s approval since 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to Alabama to protect civil rights demonstrators from segregationist Governor George Wallace.

“This is obviously very different kind of politics,” said Ian, “but nonetheless reflecting of where the country… is increasingly oriented—not in becoming more progressive… but instead in securing the border.”

Images of protests featuring Mexican flags, Ian notes, feed a narrative the president is eager to promote.

“If Trump continues to respond in a public and aggressive way, there’s certainly a risk that tensions could escalate,” Ian warned, “especially as deportation operations ramp up in the coming months.”

From Your Site Articles
los angelesnational guardriotsimmigrationdeportationstrump

More from GZERO

Air India Flight AI171 crashed into the hostel canteen of the B.J. Medical College (BJMC), a well-known medical college in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12, 2025, while students were having lunch inside. Casualties in the building is not known.
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Air Crash in India, Time running out for Iran nuclear deal, ICE protests move beyond LA, anti-immigration violence in Northern Ireland

Graphic Truth: National Institutes for Health funding in peril
Graphic Truth

Graphic Truth: National Institutes for Health funding in peril

Eastern Cape EMS Rescue team searches for missing Jumba Senior secondary school students in South Africa
Hard Numbers

HARD NUMBERS: Flooding in South Africa, one lucky Canadian & More

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin Wall after the opening of the East German border was announced, on November 9, 1989.
Analysis

You had to be there: How our memories shape our politics

8 thoughts on Trump’s Los Angeles crackdown
by ian bremmer

8 thoughts on Trump’s Los Angeles crackdown

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion on the subject of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, in Israel's parliament, the Knesset
What We're Watching

What We’re Watching: Bibi on the brink, US-China truce, Elon-Trump detente