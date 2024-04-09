Menu Icon
Arizona courts order near-total abortion ban

The Arizona for Abortion Access news conference at the law offices of Coppersmith Brockelman in Phoenix.

USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state must revert to a 123-year-old law making abortions almost entirely illegal except when it is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life.

The court rejected arguments that it should uphold the 15-week ban the state has followed since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022, instead deciding to uphold a more restrictive law passed before Arizona was even a state. When it goes into effect in 15 days, abortion will be a felony punishable by two to five years in prison for anyone who performs or helps a woman obtain one. It makes no exceptions for instances of rape or incest.

It comes a week after a pro-choice group obtained enough signatures last week to put an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution on the ballot in November. This all but ensures that abortion – a major motivating issue for Democratic voters – will play a big role in how the swing state votes in 2024.

abortionabortion 2024arizona abortion

