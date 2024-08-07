We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Can Israel defend itself against an Iran-Hezbollah attack?
Iran is expected to launch an attack on Israel at any moment following recent attacks in Tehran and Beirut that killed Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. It’s unclear when or how, but Iran is expected to calibrate its retaliatory response to avoid sparking a wider regional war. As the region braces for an attack, there are questions as to whether Israel’s air defense systems could be overwhelmed by a large, coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah that may involve other proxies.
Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen recently carried out a drone attack in Tel Aviv that killed one person and injured others. The drone was detected by Israel’s air defense systems but not intercepted. Hezbollah, which has been engaged in a tit for tat with Israel since Oct. 7, has also proven it’s capable of inflicting damage on the Jewish state with a series of attacks along the Israel-Lebanon border.
As the Middle East holds its breath and major powers urge all parties to turn down the temperature, here’s a look at Israel’s capabilities.
Israel’s air defense. The Iron Dome, funded with help from the US, is the most well-known aspect of the country’s air defenses. It’s primarily designed to intercept short-range rockets (with a range of up to 43 miles) — but can also take down mortars and drones. The IDF has claimed its system, which uses radar to detect rockets and fires interceptor missiles, has a 90% success rate.
Israel can also intercept medium- to long-range rockets and missiles with ranges up to 185 miles via its David’s Sling system, which can also defend against drones and other aircraft. Its sophisticated Arrow missile defense system — comprised of Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 — is capable of intercepting long-range ballistic missiles coming from outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
A little help from its friends. When Israel was attacked by Iran in April, it was assisted by allies like the US, the UK, and France, as well as some of its Arab neighbors. The Jewish state and its allies were largely successful in thwarting Iran’s massive barrage of missiles and drones — intercepting 99% of them. But it’s worth noting that some light structural damage was caused at an Israeli base, and a young girl was injured during the barrage.
The US has pledged to defend Israel if Iran attacks again. Amid fears that an Iranian strike is imminent, Tehran has reportedly warned airlines to avoid its airspace for several hours on Thursday for “military exercises.”
If Iran does attack, we’ll be watching to see whether the combination of Israel’s air defenses and assistance from allies will once again be enough to prevent large-scale damage and casualties.