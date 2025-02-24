Doubts are creeping in again over whether Israel and Hamas can see out the first phase of their three-part ceasefire agreement after Israel refused to release more than 600 Palestinian prisoners this weekend in retaliation for the paramilitary group’s theatrical handovers of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

Uneasy week: Tensions have been high since Hamas mistakenly sent the remains of an anonymous Gazan woman instead of those of Shiri Bibas when it returned the bodies of three Israeli hostages last week.

The Israeli government says it won’t return the Palestinian prisoners until Hamas commits to halting the hostage “ceremonies.” Finalizing the first phase of the deal, which is set to expire next weekend, is contingent upon the release of these detainees. Hamas, in turn, has called the delay a “blatant violation of [the ceasefire’s] terms.”

The second phase of the deal would involve Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli hostages in return for Israel withdrawing its troops from Gaza, and the details of the third and final phase still need to be ironed out .