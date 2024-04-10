We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Is Iran sending drones to Sudan?
Iranian drones are playing a game-changing role in Sudan’s civil war, with the country’s armed forces increasingly using them to spot rival forces and direct artillery fire, Reuters reports.
Sudan has reportedly acquired Iranian-made drones in recent months, but it denies obtaining “any weapons from Iran” – though flight tracking records from December and January show an Iranian cargo airline making repeated trips between Iran and an important hub for the Sudanese army.
Iran’s arms industry flexes its muscles. “Iran's involvement in Sudan is part of its broader strategy for expanding its presence in the Red Sea, building off of its success in supporting and building up the Houthis,” says Gregory Brew, an Iran expert at Eurasia Group.
“Iran also sees Sudan's embattled government as a potential ally, one that it can cultivate through arms deals and drone sales,” Brew adds, which tracks with Tehran’s broader strategy of exploiting conflicts to its advantage.
Beyond Sudan, Iranian drones have played a central role in the Ukraine war, with Russia repeatedly using them to strike civilian targets and vital energy infrastructure. “Iran has built up its arms exports bona fides through its sales to Russia, and it now sees new customers all across the globe,” says Brew.
Among other things, arms sales are also just a way for Iran to make money.