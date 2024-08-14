We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Japanese PM Kishida steps aside
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced early Wednesday that he will not stand for another term as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party in September, which will clear the way for a new PM. The move is a surprise, though perhaps not a shock, given Kishida’s perennially abysmal approval ratings amid struggles to balance a plummeting yen in a sluggish economy.
Kishida’s departure now will give whoever comes out on top of the LDP’s internal party hierarchy about a year’s runway before the next general elections, which must be held in October 2025. The LDP’s dominance in the Diet is legendary — it has ruled with only two brief interruptions since 1955 — but the new PM will need to use every minute of the next year to make his case to voters.
For all his unpopularity at home, Kishida won admirers in Washington with his efforts to ramp up Japanese defense spending and improve relations with other US allies like South Korea and the Philippines. We’re watching how his successor tackles security strategy, and if that endears him at all to Japanese voters.