Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

North Korean troops move into Russia’s border area with Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a farewell ceremony before Putin's departure at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea June 19, 2024.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend a farewell ceremony before Putin's departure at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea June 19, 2024.

Gavriil Grigorov/Reuters
Senior Writer
https://twitter.com/jchaltiwanger
https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-haltiwanger-7447a267/
https://www.instagram.com/jchaltiwanger/

Soldiers sent by Pyongyang have moved into Russia’s Kursk region, an area along the Russia-Ukraine border where Ukrainian forces staged a surprise incursion in August, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

Kyiv says that roughly 12,000 North Korean troops are in Russia, a far greater number than reported by the US, though it remains unclear precisely how many have entered what Ukraine referred to as the “combat zone.” Ukraine, its Western allies, and South Korea have all expressed concerns that North Korean troops will begin fighting alongside Russian forces.

As Pyongyang and Moscow bolster ties, Seoul is worried Russia could reward North Korea – which has supplied ballistic missiles and ammunition rounds to Russia for its war in Ukraine – with advanced weapons and technology that could threaten South Korea’s national security. In response, the South Korean government has warned that it could provide Kyiv with arms.

Though Russia pushed back on previous reports of North Korean troops within its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday didn’t deny their presence.

We’ll be watching to see if North Korean troops engage Ukrainian forces in the days ahead.

russiasouth koreanorth korea

Latest Videos

Global Stage Interviews

Can we achieve gender quality by 2030?

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose
Global Stage Interviews

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy
State of the World

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024
State of the World

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza
World

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza

Ukraine and the future of Europe
GZERO World Clips

Ukraine and the future of Europe