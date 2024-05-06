Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Russia announces battlefield nuke drill

​Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 3, 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 3, 2024.

Sputnik/Aleksey Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS
On Monday, Russia’s defense ministry announced it will hold military drills that simulate the use of battlefield nuclear weapons. It’s a response to news from the US and Europe that substantial military and financial aid are on their way to Ukraine – and to comments from French President Emmanuel Macron that NATO shouldn’t exclude the possibility of sending alliance soldiers to support Ukrainian troops.

It’s also a flex from Vladimir Putin ahead of his fifth inauguration as president taking place today and Thursday’s annual Victory Day celebration, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany. This is the first time Russia has publicly announced drills that include so-called tactical nuclear weapons, which are far less powerful than warheads that can be fitted to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Western governments will take this public threat seriously, but Russia’s use of these weapons remains highly unlikely. Putin knows that tactical nukes might well unite, rather than divide, Ukraine’s Western allies and sharply increase the risk that NATO fully enters a war that Russia can still win if it can isolate Ukraine further from its backers.

vladimir putinmacronrussia

Today In 60 Seconds

Tbilisi clashes: Georgia government pushes "Russian" bill risking EU candidacy

Campus protests spill over into US political sphere

Who cares if the Supreme Court justices like each other?

Israel intent on Rafah invasion despite global backlash

Europe needs to strengthen its defenses, says President Macron

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest