Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

US says Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire ‘within our grasp’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for military combat officers at an army base near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for military combat officers at an army base near Mitzpe Ramon, Israel, October 31, 2024.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Senior Writer
https://twitter.com/jchaltiwanger
https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-haltiwanger-7447a267/
https://www.instagram.com/jchaltiwanger/

The Israeli military has stepped up strikes in Beirut in recent days, as Hezbollah continues to fire rockets at northern Israel. Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has displaced roughly 1.2 million people, inflaming sectarian tensions and fueling fears of an internal conflict.

Despite the ongoing fighting, a top US envoy on Tuesday said that a truce between Israel and Hezbollah is “within our grasp.” The optimistic assessment from the envoy, Amos Hochstein, came as he visited Beirut and a day after Lebanon and Hezbollah reportedly agreed to a US proposal for a cease-fire.

The proposal would see Israel and Hezbollah withdraw forces from a UN buffer zone in southern Lebanon, and the area would be policed by UN peacekeepers and Lebanese troops.

Though Israel has not shown any signs of slowing down operations in Lebanon, a recent report indicated the Jewish state was interested in moving forward with a cease-fire in the not-too-distant future to deliver an early foreign policy “gift” for President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump, who has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has promised to bring peace to the Middle East.

But Netanyahu says that even if there is a cease-fire in Lebanon, Israel will still need to operate against Hezbollah to prevent it from regaining strength — a position that could prove to be a sticking point as the US works to get a deal across the finish line.

We’ll be watching to see if US efforts to secure a truce pay off in the days ahead, and what it will mean for Trump as he prepares for a second term in the White House.

hezbollahlebanonisrael

Latest Videos

Ian Explains

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far
US Politics

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far

Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia. What's next?
World

Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia. What's next?

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return
Europe

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return

Should we be worried about population decline?
GZERO World Clips

Should we be worried about population decline?

Global leaders scramble to align with Trump
Quick Take

Global leaders scramble to align with Trump