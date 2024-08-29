Menu Icon
Political drama in British Columbia

British Columbians were shocked on Wednesday when the leader of the center-right opposition party announced that he would dissolve that party and encourage voters to support the Conservatives to get rid of the NDP government.

Kevin Falcon won the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party in 2022 and changed the name of the party to B.C. United. Later that year, he expelled legislator John Rustad for expressing skepticism about climate change. Rustad went on to lead the Conservatives, who Falcon is now endorsing.

The announcement, which was carried out on Falcon’s initiative without consultation with his members, came as a shock to the party’s candidates and will make the upcoming election campaign unusual.

British Columbians are to vote on Oct. 19. The governing New Democrats have been leading in the polls, but historically, right-of-center parties win when they are united. Everyone will be watching the polls in the days ahead to see how Falcon’s gambit lands.

