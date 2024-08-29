We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Political drama in British Columbia
British Columbians were shocked on Wednesday when the leader of the center-right opposition party announced that he would dissolve that party and encourage voters to support the Conservatives to get rid of the NDP government.
Kevin Falcon won the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party in 2022 and changed the name of the party to B.C. United. Later that year, he expelled legislator John Rustad for expressing skepticism about climate change. Rustad went on to lead the Conservatives, who Falcon is now endorsing.
The announcement, which was carried out on Falcon’s initiative without consultation with his members, came as a shock to the party’s candidates and will make the upcoming election campaign unusual.
British Columbians are to vote on Oct. 19. The governing New Democrats have been leading in the polls, but historically, right-of-center parties win when they are united. Everyone will be watching the polls in the days ahead to see how Falcon’s gambit lands.