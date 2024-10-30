US pushes for cease-fire as Israel escalates fight against Hezbollah

Senior White House officials are traveling to Israel on Thursday as the Biden administration continues to push for an end to hostilities in the Middle East.

The US is reportedly proposing a 60-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon. Washington hopes that a two-month period will lead to the resurrection of a UN resolution that ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war but was never fully enforced.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly discussed the prospect of a cease-fire with top officials on Tuesday, suggesting that he’s taking the idea seriously.

But major obstacles remain – namely that Israel is continuing to escalate the fight. On Wednesday, for example, Israel ordered the evacuation of an entire city in eastern Lebanon, a move that Beirut-based journalist Kim Ghattas described as “insanity” and a “first since this war started.”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s new leader , Naim Kassem, on Wednesday said the militant group will only accept cease-fire terms it finds acceptable. “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable,” Kassem said, implying his side will keep fighting Israel until it’s given favorable truce terms. “We will not beg for a cease-fire,” he added. Kassem, who officially replaced Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday, has also offered mixed signals on whether Hezbollah will continue to condition a cease-fire agreement on an end to the war in Gaza.

We’ll be watching to see if there are any signs of progress after US officials meet with Netanyahu on Thursday.