Latest Stories

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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran warplay icon

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer says the Trump administration’s push for $200 billion in supplemental funding for the war in Iran is a sign that the conflict is getting more expensive, more entrenched, and harder to contain.

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