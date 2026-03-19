Latest Stories

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer says the Trump administration’s push for $200 billion in supplemental funding for the war in Iran is a sign that the conflict is getting more expensive, more entrenched, and harder to contain.
The fallout is already spreading beyond the battlefield. “We’re starting to see shortages already in Asia,” Ian warns, with supply pressures likely to intensify. With no plan to reopen the Strait, he adds: “This cost is going to be borne by Americans as well as by other countries too.”
Ian also points to the growing political risk for President Trump, who now owns a conflict with no clear exit. As Ian puts it, “We are absolutely in the teeth of likely escalation,” with knock-on effects from the war likely to hit the global economy for months.
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