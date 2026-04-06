Latest Stories

“The Iranians are engaging seriously with other countries,” Ian notes, highlighting ongoing negotiations with nations like Pakistan to allow limited shipping, and talks with the United Nations about a humanitarian corridor for fertilizer to prevent global food shortages.

Ian contrasts this with the United States’ approach: “Trump expects the Iranians to deal or he’s going to continue to punish them,” he says, yet questions the credibility of escalating threats.

Ian warns that unless the US pursues major economic or military action, there’s no way to “stop the Iranians from having far more geopolitical influence than they had before the war,” underscoring the global stakes tied to this crucial maritime chokepoint.