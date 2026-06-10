What’s Good Wednesday: June 10, 2026

Watch: “ Service95 .” Artist Dua Lipa interviews literary heavyweights like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Min Jin Lee, and Margaret Atwood for her social media show. Celebrity book clubs are nothing new, but celebrity interviewers who conduct genuinely insightful conversations are far rarer. Dua Lipa brings curiosity, empathy, and impressive preparation to every discussion, listening closely and following unexpected threads. Come for the pop star, stay for the thoughtful conversations about books, creativity, and everything in between. – Natalie W.

Read: “ Strangers ” by Belle Burden. This book is worth the hype it has been getting. Burden’s shocking (and gutwrenching) telling of how her marriage unwound in the middle of Covid, I think, is a public service announcement for women not to cede power over their finances. — Natalie J.