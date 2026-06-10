What’s Good Wednesday: June 10, 2026

Watch: “Service95.” Artist Dua Lipa interviews literary heavyweights like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Min Jin Lee, and Margaret Atwood for her social media show. Celebrity book clubs are nothing new, but celebrity interviewers who conduct genuinely insightful conversations are far rarer. Dua Lipa brings curiosity, empathy, and impressive preparation to every discussion, listening closely and following unexpected threads. Come for the pop star, stay for the thoughtful conversations about books, creativity, and everything in between. – Natalie W.
Read: “Strangers” by Belle Burden. This book is worth the hype it has been getting. Burden’s shocking (and gutwrenching) telling of how her marriage unwound in the middle of Covid, I think, is a public service announcement for women not to cede power over their finances. — Natalie J.
Watch: Netherlands v. Japan. In case you hadn’t heard, the World Cup begins tomorrow, and the picks of the first-round games may well be the “Oranje” against the “Samurai Blue.” The Dutch are historically the “nearly men” of the tournament, having reached the final three times, but never won. Japan, meanwhile, are up and coming, and are hoping to reach a World Cup quarter final for the first time. If, on the other hand, you want to watch two sides that don’t normally play each other at a major tournament, I’d recommend Scotland against Haiti. Unless Scott McTominay produces another stunning bicycle kick, though, I wouldn’t expect this game to feature much quality. – Zac