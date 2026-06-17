What’s Good Wednesday: June 17, 2026

Listen: to RaiNao’s Tiny Desk concert . The artist whom Bad Bunny has called his “favorite artist from Puerto Rico” delivers a captivating blend of reggaeton and mellow electronic beats in this NPR Tiny Desk performance. An alchemist of genres, RaiNao moves effortlessly between sounds and moods. This is a concert I recommend for the drive home after a long day at the beach, or while you're cooking a delicious meal, settling into a flow state, and letting the music carry you into a gentle groove. — Natalie J.

Experience: Getty’s Persepolis Reimagined . Ever wondered what it would be like to step inside the ancient Persian Empire? This experience lets you do just that, offering an immersive digital journey through the empire’s ceremonial capital at its peak. Explore grand palaces, intricate carvings, and royal rituals through a stunning reconstruction that brings this lost city back to life. — Natalie W.

Read: The Ardent Swarm by Yamen Manai. A translated book that satirically explores Islamic fundamentalism in Tunisia post-Arab Spring, following a beekeeper who travels far beyond his village, all the way to Japan, to unravel the mystery of hornets killing his bees. Pair it with the Tunisia-Japan World Cup game this Sunday. — Farida