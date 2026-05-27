What’s Good Wednesday: May 27, 2026

Read about a political drama at a New York food co-op may sound like the kind of dispute only Brooklyn could produce. Think contentious debates over tahini, permissions, and a peanut butter snack puff called Osem Bamba. Yet, it’s also a microcosm of the ideological divisions in the US over Israel after the war in Gaza. The New York Times breaks down the saga that’s been marked by threats, suspicious substances, congressional candidates weighing in, and a vote yesterday by the co-op’s 17,000 members approving of the boycott. – Natalie J.

Watch: “Obsession.” Ever wanted your crush to love you more than anything else in the world? That’s the plot of the newest horror on the block. The lead, Bear (Michael Johnston), breaks a one-wish willow, as he longs for Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall madly in love with him. And so she does. Completely. Disturbingly. Irreversibly. What follows is the kind of horror that keeps you glued to your seat one moment and covering your eyes the next. Director Curry Barker's theatrical debut is dark, sinister, and wickedly original. How do you escape someone who loves you exactly the way you asked? For maximum chills, catch the 11 pm show in your nearest theatre. – Suhani

Read: “Empire of the Elite” by Michael Grynbaum. Traditional media isn’t the powerhouse industry it used to be. But once upon a time, it was a ubiquitous societal force that kept us informed and told us how to live our lives – and Condé Nast was at the very center of that. Grynbaum details how the collection of Condé Nast publications (including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker) rose to dominate the media industry under the leadership of Si Newhouse, a status-conscious nepo baby with a love for print magazines. Come for the allegories about the rise of media legends like Tina Brown and Anna Wintour, stay for the stories about the wild and glitzy lifestyle that the Condé editors once lived. – Zac