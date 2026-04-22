What’s Good Wednesdays™, April 22, 2026

Watch: Clouds. In honor of Earth Day, go sit outside and watch some clouds. It’s actually good for your health . – Natalie J.

Eat from the Hudson River. For the first time in five decades, some fish from New York City’s Lower Hudson are safe enough to eat , according to advice from the New York Department of Health earlier this month. It’s a big changeup for the river that’s been polluted since the Industrial Revolution. – Nolan