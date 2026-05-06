What’s Good Wednesdays™, May 6, 2026

Watch: BEEF on Netflix. For those enjoyed the Emmy-winning, rage-filled first season, you’re in luck! BEEF is back with an all-new plot and cast, this time including Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Charles Melton. While the show does feel like one prolonged anxiety spiral, it’s also deeply entertaining and the plot is….rich. – Natalie J.

Watch: Rooster . A wholesome-ish show starring The Office’s Michael Scott, Ted Lasso’s Jamie Tartt, and Scrubs’ Perry Cox? Sign me up for 6 seasons and a movie! Rooster follows the messy relationship between an awkward novelist (Steve Carell) and his professor daughter (Charly Clive) on a college campus full of ego and dysfunction, supported by an eccentric crowd. It’s slightly cringe, sentimental, and unhinged, which means you’ll laugh and then feel a bit bad about it. The writing is sharp, the cast is game, and Robby Hoffman steals scenes in her brief appearances. If you want a replacement for Shrinking , Rooster might be worth a look! — Suhani