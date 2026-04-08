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What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesday April 8th, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyApril 08, 2026
GZERO Daily
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Track: Pizza. Many sharp-eyed reporters and analysts closely watch for patterns in the timing around the Trump administration’s biggest moves. Now, there’s a new indicator in the mix: pizza. The Pentagon Pizza Index tracks spikes in pie orders to the Pentagon. According to the site’s creators, cheesy upticks “frequently coincide with elevated watch or major news.” To be clear, this is far from hard-hitting reporting and should be read in context. Still, it’s been interesting to learn which pizza restaurants the Trump administration frequents – Domino's, District Pizza Palace, and something called Extreme Pizza. I personally prefer We, the Pizza. – Natalie J.

Listen: To the podcast Search Engine. Each episode takes on a question worthy of a deep dive that you wish you could ask, but might delete your search history after. I recommend starting with the episode “what’s the best phone to commit crimes on?” Don’t pretend you have never wondered. – Riley

Watch: The Comeback.” Friends alum Lisa Kudrow stars as Valerie Cherish, a former TV star making her foray into the world of reality television. The show is now in its third season, making its “comeback” after Season 2 premiered 12 years ago, and Season 1 nine years before that. This time gap makes each season a kind of time capsule, with the overly self-produced Valerie contending with her own authenticity in an ever-changing media landscape. As a lover of both reality television and scripted HBO comedies, I continue to giggle at this show. — Ted

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