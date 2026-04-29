Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesdays™, April 29, 2026

GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyApril 29, 2026
GZERO Daily
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Read: The House in the Cerulean Sea.” Is the son of satan doomed to follow in his father’s footsteps? Pick up this charming novel about found family, unlikely heroes, and just enough fantasy weirdness to keep things interesting. And yes, cerulean. As Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) put it in “The Devil Wears Prada,” that “blue” sweater wasn’t just blue. With the sequel arriving Friday, consider this your sign: lean into the color and the vibe. – Nolan

Visit: Train Jazz makes MTA sound far better than it usually feels. The interactive website turns live New York subway traffic into a breezy, ever-shifting jazz composition, with each train contributing a note to the mix. Part art project, part data experiment, it creates a lively portrait of the city in motion. – Natalie W.

Read: The Indifferent Stars Above” restores dignity to the Donner Party – the sons and daughters of Revolutionary War heroes who embraced a (deeply problematic) call to Manifest Destiny and suffered dearly for it – telling a story as much about hope and strength as it is about nature's brutality and…people eating. – Alex G.

Latest Videos

UAE to withdraw from OPECplay icon
ask ian

UAE to withdraw from OPEC

Trump's Cuba backlash could come from home
GZERO World Clips

Trump's Cuba backlash could come from home

US-Iran peace talks stall
Quick Take

US-Iran peace talks stall

Why Cuba won't be the next Venezuela
GZERO World Clips

Why Cuba won't be the next Venezuela

Cuba on the brink
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Cuba on the brink

The Strait of Hormuz helpline
Puppet Regime

The Strait of Hormuz helpline

More For You

What’s Good Wednesdays™, April 22, 2026

Book cover: The Sound of Things Falling by Juan Gabriel Vasquez

"The Sound of Things Falling" by Juan Gabriel Vásquez, Anne McLean (Translator)

Watch: “The Studio.” If you’ve ever wondered how the movies get green-lit before they hit the big screens, you’ve got to watch this 13-time Emmy-winning show. It is a chaotic comedy that follows the life of studio head Matt Remick, played by Seth Rogan, and his team at the fictional Continental Studio. It gives a glimpse into what really happens [...]

What’s Good Wednesday, April 15th, 2026

Listen: “The Discography of Asha Bhosle.” If you’re looking for new music after Bieberchella, may I introduce you to the legendary Indian singer, Asha Bhosle, whose voice helped redefine modern Indian music. Born pre-independence in 1933, Asha tai (aunt) began performing as a child alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, another one of the greats. [...]

What’s Good Wednesday April 8th, 2026

Track: Pizza. Many sharp-eyed reporters and analysts closely watch for patterns in the timing around the Trump administration’s biggest moves. Now, there’s a new indicator in the mix: pizza. The Pentagon Pizza Index tracks spikes in pie orders to the Pentagon. According to the site’s creators, cheesy upticks “frequently coincide with elevated [...]

What’s Good Wednesday: April 1st, 2026

Raphael - Sublime Poetry (image of painting by Raphael)
See: “Raphael: Sublime Poetry at the Met.” The first Raphael retrospective ever mounted in the US is running through June 28 at the Met Museum. This is the kind of show that only comes around once in a generation. It traces his entire career, from his early days in Urbino to rivaling Leonardo and Michelangelo in Florence, to becoming the papal [...]