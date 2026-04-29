What’s Good Wednesdays™, April 29, 2026

Read: “The House in the Cerulean Sea.” Is the son of satan doomed to follow in his father’s footsteps? Pick up this charming novel about found family, unlikely heroes, and just enough fantasy weirdness to keep things interesting. And yes, cerulean. As Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) put it in “The Devil Wears Prada,” that “blue” sweater wasn’t just blue. With the sequel arriving Friday, consider this your sign: lean into the color and the vibe. – Nolan

Visit: Train Jazz makes MTA sound far better than it usually feels. The interactive website turns live New York subway traffic into a breezy, ever-shifting jazz composition, with each train contributing a note to the mix. Part art project, part data experiment, it creates a lively portrait of the city in motion. – Natalie W.

Read: “The Indifferent Stars Above” restores dignity to the Donner Party – the sons and daughters of Revolutionary War heroes who embraced a (deeply problematic) call to Manifest Destiny and suffered dearly for it – telling a story as much about hope and strength as it is about nature's brutality and…people eating. – Alex G.