What’s Good Wednesday: June 3, 2026

Go to: A baseball game . In case you hadn’t heard, there are a lot of big sporting events this week. The Knicks play the Spurs in the NBA Finals, the French Open tennis tournament reaches its climax on Tuesday, and the World Cup gets going next week. But if you want to attend a sports game in person for a reasonable price , why not try your local baseball team? No, the sport isn’t quite as exciting as soccer or basketball, nor does it have the modern-day attraction of tennis, but it’s an excellent summer game to attend with a few friends. What’s better than watching batters try to whack a round ball, traveling at them at 100 mph, with nothing more than a round bat, all for a rather low price? Plus, there’s a fun sing-along towards the end of the game. – Zac

Watch: If watching live sports from the nosebleeds isn’t your thing (sorry, Zac), there’s no better time to park yourself on a comfy couch and watch a documentary about the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. Netflix just released “ Rafa ,” a four-part series chronicling the life and career of the 14-time French Open champion. The show follows him through his final year on tour in 2024, as decades of training begin to take their toll and the full scope of his injuries and challenges comes into focus. Just wait until you see the shot of his foot, an issue that has plagued him since early in his career. And if you’re craving even more tennis once you finish the series, flip over to this year’s French Open, which enters the quarterfinals today. – Will