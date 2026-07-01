What’s Good Wednesday: Great American works

In honor of July 4, we’re bringing you a few American classics we think are worth revisiting.

Read: “Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin. The lesser-known novel of the acclaimed author, Giovanni’s Room is set in Paris in the 1950s and tells the story of a tormented love affair between the American narrator, David, and a young Italian bartender. Baldwin, at the time, faced major pushback by centering the book on a white protagonist since his earlier work had focused on “the Negro problem.” His initial publisher even flat-out rejected the manuscript. Yet the book still offers a biting analysis and exploration of race, queerness, and American identity abroad perhaps better than any other work I’ve come across. This book doesn’t immediately come to mind when you think of the American literary canon, but it deserves to. — Natalie J.

Watch: In an alternate history where the Soviet Union wins the race to the Moon, Apple TV's “Star City” is a gripping, hard-boiled, Cold War-era spy thriller with the oppressive atmosphere and institutional dread of HBO's “Chernobyl” – and a superb companion to Apple TV's “For All Mankind” that stands entirely on its own, so no prior viewing is required. – Alex G.

Read: “ The Dutch House .” This Ann Patchett masterpiece from 2019 will go down in history as an American classic. Set predominantly in the Philadelphia suburbs, this novel covers a young boy, Danny Conroy, and his sister Maeve’s rise to adulthood following their mother’s decision to disappear from their stunning family home (the eponymous “Dutch House”). She is replaced by an evil stepmother who effectively pushes Danny and Maeve out of the home. The boy becomes a man, and eventually moves to New York City to train as a doctor at Columbia University, regularly visiting the Hungarian Pastry Shop (this is a real place! And New Yorkers should go there). The book deals with tragedy, nostalgia, and memory in an incredible way – and Patchett’s writing lures readers into the story and keeps you there. Perfect reading for the holiday weekend. – Zac