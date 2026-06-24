Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesday: June 24, 2026

GZERO Staff
By GZERO StaffJune 24, 2026
GZERO Staff

GZERO Media editorial team

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Listen: is it Czech or is it Mexican? Accordions. Tubas. Cymbals. Odes to the landscape and laments about treachery. The folk music of Mexico is weirdly similar to polkas and waltzes of Bohemia and Moravia. So similar, in fact, that one Instagram account bets you can’t tell the difference at all. With the two teams about to face each other in the World Cup, Czech it out – if you’re stumped, it’s all good/bien/dobře – just call it “Czexican” and hit the dance floor anyway. – Alex K

Look at how artists are transforming alleyways and city walls into tributes to the World Cup in Egypt, Brazil, Bangladesh, the US, Mexico, and more. – Natalie J.

Watch: Democratic Republic of the Congo vs. Uzbekistan in the World Cup this Saturday. No, this is not a classic football fixture. In fact, the two have never played each other in the sport. And this might be the only time they ever play one another in a World Cup. But if you want to see a pair of underdog nations – one famed for its lithium, the other for its uranium – going hell for leather on a football pitch as they seek to advance to the knockout stages, then this is the match to watch. And if you’re in New York City, head to Rego Park to watch alongside some Uzbek expats – that’s where I’ll be! – Zac

See: Jordyn Woods’ lucky Knicks championship bag on display at the Guggenheim. The designer and fiancé of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns went viral during the NBA finals for her orange handbag, which she claimed was the lucky charm that spurred the Knicks on during their playoff successes. The one game she didn’t have the bag? Game 3 of the finals, the only game the Knicks lost in the series (bags were not allowed in the stadium because of President Donald Trump’s attendance). It’s only on view for the next five days, so rush over! – Will

Latest Videos

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again? play icon
GZERO Europe

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil
ask ian

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil

Josh Shapiro on how Democrats can learn to love AI
GZERO World Clips

Josh Shapiro on how Democrats can learn to love AI

Trump’s ineffective pressure campaign on Iran and China
Quick Take

Trump’s ineffective pressure campaign on Iran and China

What Josh Shapiro wants the Democrats to learn from Pennsylvania
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

What Josh Shapiro wants the Democrats to learn from Pennsylvania

The false Thucydides trap?
GZERO Live

The false Thucydides trap?

More For You

What’s Good Wednesday: June 17, 2026

Listen: to RaiNao’s Tiny Desk concert. The artist whom Bad Bunny has called his “favorite artist from Puerto Rico” delivers a captivating blend of reggaeton and mellow electronic beats in this NPR Tiny Desk performance. An alchemist of genres, RaiNao moves effortlessly between sounds and moods. This is a concert I recommend for the drive home [...]

What’s Good Wednesday: June 10, 2026

Watch: “Service95.” Artist Dua Lipa interviews literary heavyweights like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Min Jin Lee, and Margaret Atwood for her social media show. Celebrity book clubs are nothing new, but celebrity interviewers who conduct genuinely insightful conversations are far rarer. Dua Lipa brings curiosity, empathy, and impressive preparation [...]

What’s Good Wednesday: June 3, 2026

Go to: A baseball game. In case you hadn’t heard, there are a lot of big sporting events this week. The Knicks play the Spurs in the NBA Finals, the French Open tennis tournament reaches its climax on Tuesday, and the World Cup gets going next week. But if you want to attend a sports game in person for a reasonable price, why not try your local [...]

What’s Good Wednesday: May 27, 2026

Read about a political drama at a New York food co-op may sound like the kind of dispute only Brooklyn could produce. Think contentious debates over tahini, permissions, and a peanut butter snack puff called Osem Bamba. Yet, it’s also a microcosm of the ideological divisions in the US over Israel after the war in Gaza. The New York Times breaks [...]