What’s Good Wednesday: June 24, 2026

Listen: is it Czech or is it Mexican? Accordions. Tubas. Cymbals. Odes to the landscape and laments about treachery. The folk music of Mexico is weirdly similar to polkas and waltzes of Bohemia and Moravia. So similar, in fact, that one Instagram account bets you can’t tell the difference at all. With the two teams about to face each other in the World Cup, Czech it out – if you’re stumped, it’s all good/bien/dobře – just call it “Czexican” and hit the dance floor anyway. – Alex K

Look at how artists are transforming alleyways and city walls into tributes to the World Cup in Egypt, Brazil, Bangladesh, the US, Mexico, and more. – Natalie J.

Watch: Democratic Republic of the Congo vs. Uzbekistan in the World Cup this Saturday. No, this is not a classic football fixture. In fact, the two have never played each other in the sport. And this might be the only time they ever play one another in a World Cup. But if you want to see a pair of underdog nations – one famed for its lithium, the other for its uranium – going hell for leather on a football pitch as they seek to advance to the knockout stages, then this is the match to watch. And if you’re in New York City, head to Rego Park to watch alongside some Uzbek expats – that’s where I’ll be! – Zac

See: Jordyn Woods’ lucky Knicks championship bag on display at the Guggenheim. The designer and fiancé of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns went viral during the NBA finals for her orange handbag, which she claimed was the lucky charm that spurred the Knicks on during their playoff successes. The one game she didn’t have the bag? Game 3 of the finals, the only game the Knicks lost in the series (bags were not allowed in the stadium because of President Donald Trump’s attendance). It’s only on view for the next five days, so rush over! – Will