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What's Good Wednesdays

What’s Good Wednesday: July 15, 2026

GZERO Staff
By GZERO StaffJuly 15, 2026
GZERO Staff

GZERO Media editorial team

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Read: World Cup fan fiction. There are over 43,000 pieces of fanfics on the tournament floating around online today, much of them dedicated to Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland. Despite Norway’s 2-1 loss to England in Miami, the friendship between the two players is sparking many imaginations of a Heated Rivalry-style backstory. If anyone also has any creative explanations for why Haaland returned to Norway with a taxidermy racoon by his side, please let us know. – Natalie J.

Watch:Fighting Endometriosis” by Emma Barnett. It’s only right that, in my final week at GZERO, I recommend a documentary by my favorite journalist. Barnett is usually grilling the UK’s leading politicians, but she has recently spent more time talking about her struggles with endometriosis. It’s a painful disease that affects roughly one in 10 reproductive-age women worldwide, whereby cells grow in areas around the womb where they’re not supposed to be. If it wasn’t for Barnett, I would not know anything about it. If you don’t know about it, then watch this show. – Zac

Play: My 12-year-old nephew recently introduced me to a card game called Cameo (or as the Brits call it, Cambio). I have to admit, it's a lot more fun than I expected. It’s fast to learn, easy to play with a group, and strikes a nice balance between strategy and luck. The goal is to build the lowest-scoring hand while keeping an eye on everyone else’s moves, making every round just competitive enough. If you’re looking for something to bring to a family gathering, beach weekend, or vacation this summer, toss a deck of cards in the bag and learn this game. Oh, and my nephew dominated me, every game. – Nolan


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