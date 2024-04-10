Menu Icon
Solomon Islands

Flags of Solomon Islands and China flutter near the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China July 11, 2023.

Flags of Solomon Islands and China flutter near the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China July 11, 2023.

REUTERS/Florence Lo

The Solomon Islands is expected to call national elections in April, with tensions over the Pacific Island’s ties to China in the spotlight.

History: Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China soon after coming to power in 2019. Later, the strategically located island nation forged a security pact with Beijing that alarmed Washington.

The election is a referendum on China. Sogavare is leading but the opposition figure, United Party's Peter Kenilorea, is campaigning on changing tact. He wants to review the security pact and re-establish diplomatic ties with Taiwan. He has criticized the government for trading control for money from China. China provided a $2.49 million fund to be spent at Sogavare's discretion, with payments made to 39 out of 50 lawmakers.

