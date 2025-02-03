Political Mini Crossword: And the Grammy award goes to... SPACE

Writer and Reporter
Riley Callanan
Writer and Reporter
Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is learning the ropes as a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Feb 03, 2025