Democracy 2.0: Delivering on people’s needs
Are there more autocracies than democracies in the world today, and why does it matter? María del Carmen Sacasa (UNDP LAC) argues we’re in a paradigm shift, not a terminal crisis.
“It’s not a crisis, it’s a transformation. We need a Democracy 2.0 that still protects freedom, equity, and human rights, and delivers on people’s needs.”
Today, democracies face greater scrutiny and must deliver on rights, equity, and everyday needs. Call it Democracy 2.0: where development and democracy advance together, and citizen voices, both online and in the streets, shape policy.
