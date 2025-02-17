Graphic Truth: Cutting military spending … in half?

Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
Alex Kliment
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
Full Bio
Feb 17, 2025
Last week, US President Donald Trumpsaid he would soon meet with the leaders of Russia and China to discuss arms control and a proposal to slash all three countries’ military budgets in half. That’s a radical idea that would have a significant impact on all three economies and on global security more broadly – after all, the US, Russia, and China combined account for about half of all global defense spending, with the US alone clocking 40%.
Russia’s military spending has soared in recent years – growing more than 40% in 2024 alone – due to the war in Ukraine, and China’s has been rising as well as Beijing muscles up in Asia and beyond. Globally, military spending last year reached a new high of $2.46 trillion, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Here’s a look at the top military spenders in the world, and a breakdown of what, in particular, the Pentagon spends its money on.
