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Where press freedom falls, impunity rises

Graphic Truth: Where press freedom falls, impunity rises (infographic). Top 10 contributors to impunity arund the world between 2020 and 2025 according to the Atlas of Impunity
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
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June 30, 2026
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The world is splitting into two camps: countries that hold power accountable, and those that don’t.

Deteriorating press freedom offers the starkest example. Where trusted information is scarce, abuses of power stay hidden, corruption flourishes, and citizens lose the ability to demand accountability.

This is a key finding in the fourth edition of the Atlas of Impunity – released yesterday and developed in partnership between Eurasia Group and a global advisory board of human rights experts – mapping accountability gaps across nearly 200 countries.

In simple terms, impunity is power without accountability. At its most extreme, it means the ability to commit crimes without facing consequences.

The Atlas is intended as a tool to educate and encourage action by policymakers. But impunity is not only a concern for governments or institutions — its consequences are felt worldwide. Where accountability is robust, citizens benefit from institutions that safeguard human rights and personal freedoms and check those who abuse power. Where accountability is weak or absent, repression takes hold, conflict escalates, and the most vulnerable are left exposed to violence and exploitation with little prospect of justice or redress.

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