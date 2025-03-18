Europe’s biggest companies want to “Buy European”

A coalition of more than 90 European companies, including Airbus, Dassault Systemes, and Proton, called for the European Union’s leadership to take “radical action” to reduce the continent’s reliance on foreign technology. In an open letter to European Commission Presidenton Friday, the companies warned that Europe’s dependence on non-European technologies will become nearly complete in less than three years without drastic intervention.

The coalition emphasized the need for technological sovereignty and independence across different layers of critical infrastructure but specifically highlighted artificial intelligence frameworks and models as key areas. They emphasized the need to create a “EuroStack,” a Europe-led “digital supply chain," an idea proposed by economist Cristina Caffarra in January, to compete with US tech giants in Silicon Valley.