Graphic Truth: Has the box office recovered post-pandemic?

Paige Fusco

Between the pandemic and the rapid expansion of behemoth streaming services, it's been a rough couple of years for movie theaters worldwide. Box offices are slowly but surely beginning to recover, but they still aren't seeing the same returns as before COVID-19 upended life as we know it.

Summer blockbusters are off to a slow start this year, with movies like “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “The Fall Guy” underperforming compared to past May releases (the latter is already available to rent via on-demand services in the US). Will highly anticipated movies like “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Twisters” — set to be released next month – fare better?

Are there any blockbusters you’re excited to see this summer? When was the last time you watched something in theaters? Share your thoughts here.

