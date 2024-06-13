We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: Has the box office recovered post-pandemic?
Between the pandemic and the rapid expansion of behemoth streaming services, it's been a rough couple of years for movie theaters worldwide. Box offices are slowly but surely beginning to recover, but they still aren't seeing the same returns as before COVID-19 upended life as we know it.
Summer blockbusters are off to a slow start this year, with movies like “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “The Fall Guy” underperforming compared to past May releases (the latter is already available to rent via on-demand services in the US). Will highly anticipated movies like “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Twisters” — set to be released next month – fare better?
