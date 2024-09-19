Menu Icon
Graphic Truth: Has travel bounced back from COVID?

In the not-too-distant past, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to international travel in the US and Canada, causing overseas trips for citizens of both countries to plunge. In 2020, international travel from the US dropped by 76% compared to the previous year, while Canadian outbound travel declined by 74%.

By 2022, international travel from both countries showed significant signs of recovery. Fast forward to today, with pent-up demand plus the removal of pandemic restrictions fueling a robust recovery in overseas trips for both nations, with numbers in the US surpassing pre-pandemic highs.

